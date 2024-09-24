Local artist unveils memorial honoring homicide victims, son

A local artist unveiled a memorial honoring homicide victims Monday at the Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local artist unveiled a memorial honoring homicide victims Monday at the Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center.

A group shot and killed Ryan Saavedra Jr. at a park on Albuquerque’s West Side in April 2021. Since then, his dad, Ryan Saavedra, has been a part of the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice.

Saavedra donated some of his work to the city in honor of his son Monday. He says the “butterfly tree” represents children and the changing of seasons.

“The fall comes and season change. New butterflies come and new leaves come in and life must go on… it does go on,” he said.

Last year, a judge sentenced five people for the murder of Saavedra’s son.