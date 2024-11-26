Local bar displays holiday cheer for a good cause

Happy Accidents in Nob Hill is setting up for this year's Miracle popup setup for a good cause this holiday season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — How many of you have already put up your Christmas decorations? Well, a popular bar in Nob Hill is doing just that – for a good cause.

From special glassware to cocktails to decorations on the walls and lights, Happy Accidents has a lot to offer this holiday season with their Miracle popup setup.

“We’re decorating because we go all out and we want this to look like a festive, funky, quirky holiday season treat for all of our guests to come out and enjoy,” said Kate Gerwin, the owner of Happy Accidents.

Gerwin and her staff will spend the next couple of days decorating for Miracle, a global holiday pop-up serving holiday cocktails with unique glassware.

“People love it and it’s the holiday season and everyone needs a little pick me up. It’s holiday season. Some people are really happy. Some people not so much. And to come to a place that’s decorated, it’s ready to go, smiley people that are ready to host you for the holidays, it’s a great thing for the city to have,” Gerwin said.

The bar has had to overcome what Gerwin described as extensive flooding back in November. Still, nothing is going to stop their holiday spirit.

“It’s been stressful, it’s been interesting, it’s definitely taken a financial toll but we are here for it. It’s Christmas and we’re ready to rock and roll,” Gerwin said.

As for what’s on the menu, here’s a little sneak peek from Gerwin.

“Everybody loves the T-rex glass. It’s a super fun drink this year and it changes every year. This year, it has a kind of twist on an espresso martini coffee influence. The drinks that are coming back every year [include] the Chris-mopolitan, which is a cosmopolitan that has a little bit of a holiday sizzle to it,” she said.

The best part? You can buy the glassware that you get your cocktails in – and 10% of sales will go to the Seva Foundation. The Seva Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with communities around the world to develop programs that preserve and restore people’s vision.

You can get your first look at the Miracle popup this Friday. It’ll be open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.