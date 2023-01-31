Rebel Donut’s Wyoming location partially reopens after fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rebel Donut partially reopened its Wyoming location Tuesday after a fire occurred there Saturday night.

The local donut shop will be selling dozens of donuts in their parking lot, from 7 a.m. to when they sell out. The business says they’re accepting credit cards only for their limited quantities.

Rebel says, if all goes well, they’ll do sales and preorders in their parking lot until their location is ready to open.

Their 9311 Coors Blvd NW location is open regularly, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday.