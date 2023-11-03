Local mom concerned after city worker is accused of filming people in Walmart bathroom

Some local families are concerned after a city employee they trusted got charged with recording people inside a restroom.

Investigators say a 17-year-old Walmart employee caught Malcolm Alonzo recording people inside a local Walmart’s men’s restroom.

Alonzo works at the Westgate Heights Public Library.

“You really don’t know who you’re working with,” said an Albuquerque mom who wants to remain anonymous. “Sometimes when people… how blinding it could be. And it’s just, it’s sad.”

The mom and her children go to the library often, and they would regularly see Alonzo at the library.

“I just feel that this isn’t just the first time that this happened,” she said. “It was the first time that somebody actually made action on it.”

After hearing the news about Alonzo, she says she’s re-evaluating everything she knew about him. She saw him multiple times a week.

“He would always be like, he would just be in the bathroom,” she said. “Like a lot, a lot for me notice, you know. He would go from coming from lunch and go to the bathroom. So who knows if the times that he has been in there if he has recorded my son.”

She says she has six kids, and right now her family is homeless, so they rely on the library more than most.

“I’m confused, I’m upset, I’m frustrated,” she said. “I’m sad too at the same time. Because it’s like, where now we gotta go form another relationship somewhere else.”

She said the accusations were even more shocking because Alonzo didn’t give her any strange feelings.

“He didn’t come off as like a rude person,” she said. “Like the reason why we liked that library is because he doesn’t treat us weird.”

Reps with the city’s Department of Arts and Culture say they informed all library staff about the situation. Right now, it’s unclear if Alonzo will stay employed at Westgate. One of the conditions of his release is that he has a job.