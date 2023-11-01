Man accused of filming people in Walmart bathroom to be released ahead of trial

Malcolm Alonzo, who is accused of filming people inside a local Walmart’s bathroom stall, is getting out of jail ahead of trial.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Malcolm Alonzo, who is accused of filming people inside a local Walmart’s bathroom stall, is getting out of jail ahead of trial.

A 17-year-old Walmart employee says he caught Alonzo filming others inside the men’s bathroom at the Walmart off Coors near I-40.

“One thing that is very concerning is if he’s going into public restrooms, doing this, he works for the city,” said Emilie Edmonds, assistant district attorney with the 2nd Judicial District. “He has access to public restrooms, he has access to the public, to do the acts he has done in this case.”

Alonzo works at the Westgate Public Library as a library services supervisor.

Alonzo’s appointed attorney, Rosa Osborne, argued he does not have a recent criminal history and is not a flight risk.

“But for the time being, of course, Mr. Alonzo is presumed innocent of these allegations, and, as I said, he has no history of attempting to harm children or allegations of sexual nature of any kind,” Osborne said.

Alonzo has been charged with driving while intoxicated in the past. His last offense was in 2014.

Judge Courtney Weaks ultimately decided to deny the state’s request for preventative detention. She says Alonzo will be released because no matter how serious the charges are, the charges themselves are not enough to hold him in jail. However, Alonzo isn’t completely free – he’s going to need to follow some rules when he’s out.

Alonzo is not allowed to leave his house from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and he will also be monitored via GPS at all times.

Judge Weaks also said Alonzo can’t consume alcohol or drugs, including marijuana.

The city’s Department of Arts and Culture released a statement saying it acknowledges the allegations against Alonzo and they are deeply concerned:

“The Department of Arts & Culture and the Public Library acknowledge the allegations leveled against Mr. Malcolm Alonzo, a library services supervisor with the City of Albuquerque.

The allegations and recent arrest are deeply concerning as we hold the utmost regard for the privacy and safety of individuals and of our community. We take these claims seriously and will address this matter in accordance with established personnel procedures and protocols of the City.

Per Public Library protocol, each branch always has a minimum of two staff present to support the safety of staff and library patrons.

We have not received complaints related to Westgate Library or regarding Mr. Alonzo’s conduct at the library.”

