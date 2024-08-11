Local nonprofit grows and gifts sunflowers to assisted care facilities

On Saturday, dozens of community members gathered together to harvest beautiful yellow flowers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, dozens of community members gathered together to harvest sunflowers.

It’s part of the Sunflower Project Spring Cleanup, hosted by the local nonprofit Love 1 Another.

The sunflowers were planted back in March with the goal of eventually harvesting them and gifting them to elderly care facilities across the metro.

This weekend, that goal was accomplished.

“This is a thank you to caregivers at assisted living facilities, people who help elderly people, and people who are elderly in assisted living facilities. This is just a little token gift to help brighten their day,” said Perry Kesler, president of Love 1 Another.

A gift to spread a little love throughout the community, and also a reminder of lost loved ones still shining down on us.

“I just think that almost everybody loves sunflowers, and they make people smile. My mother loved sunflowers, she passed away a couple of years ago. And so we got a lot for her,” said Perry Kesler.

The Love 1 Another nonprofit was founded in 2003 in an effort to promote peace and love among communities in New Mexico.