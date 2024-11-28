Local nonprofit helps veterans dealing with homelessness

The Veterans Integration Center is working to make sure some very deserving New Mexicans have a roof over their heads and a hot meal to enjoy with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Veterans Integration Center is working to make sure some very deserving New Mexicans have a roof over their heads and a hot meal to enjoy with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

VIC is right off Gibson and I-25 in southeast Albuquerque. It’s designed to be particularly welcoming to homeless veterans.

“It’s been great as I would have died otherwise. Literally, I’m not joking, the place saved my life,” said Alan Ely, a Navy veteran staying at VIC.

Ely is dealing with a lot right now.

“Since I became homeless, and I was on my way here, I got stuck in Colorado Springs for a couple of weeks in the hospital because I had a saddlebag lump blood clot in my lung. Then they found I have a kidney stone, 1/3 the size of my kidney is the largest they’ve ever seen,” said Ely.

Ely and his family have been staying at the Veterans Integration Center while he gets back on his feet.

The VIC opened the campus in September. CEO Brock Wolfe says it’s a major upgrade from their old space.

“We were renters. We had a facility on Ortiz, which was less than ideal for the services we provide. So this is the first facility in the state of New Mexico dedicated just to homeless veterans and those that are at risk of homelessness,” said Wolfe.

The new building holds 46 veterans. Wolfe says they welcome families and service dogs. Vets can stay in their own private rooms with an en suite bathroom.

“We’ve seen a lot more younger veterans since we’ve opened this facility, especially female veterans, which I think see this as a safer place than where we were before, and therefore we have five children in our program now,” Wolfe said.

Once this construction is complete, the VIC will offer wrap around services all under the same roof to help vets stay on track.

“We are not a shelter, and a lot of times people get confused. We say housing first, but not housing only. Every veteran that comes in here and family members supposed to work on their mental health issues, their substance abuse issues, their life skills issues,” said Wolfe.

For Ely and his family, it gave them a place to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal altogether.

“I would rather die than be separated. So this is great. I know they have other facilities around the state, I’ve never seen them. I’m new to this area, and I just got lucky and found them,” said Ely.

Brock says 86% of veterans who go through their program are permanently housed a year after their stay.

The new VIC partnered with city, county and state leaders for funding. Phase two will include pickleball courts, a dog park and a basketball court. They’re expecting that to be done next summer.

