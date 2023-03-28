Local nonprofit launches project to expand access to menstrual products

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nonprofit launched a project to expand access to menstrual products and end period poverty in New Mexico communities.

Recently, state lawmakers passed a bill to ensure free menstrual products are available in schools. Now, Free Flow New Mexico’s “Period Pod Project” wants to bring that to the community.

The project is based on the concept of little libraries. Just as those library boxes have free books people can get, Free Flow NM’s “pods” have free menstrual products people can also get.

“These are distribution points that are accessible 24 hours a day, so anyone can grab a bag of a one-month supply of period products,” said Laurie Merrill, the founder of Free Flow New Mexico.

The month’s supply includes pads and tampons. Free Flow NM does this every month throughout Santa Fe and northern New Mexico.

They have several distribution sites but organizers want to expand their project’s mission and help even more people.

Right now, Free Flow NM has two pods in Santa Fe.

“These pods are important to be able to access 24 hours a day when somebody could use them. One in four individuals is affected by period poverty and reports missing work school or another activity because they don’t have access to pads or tampons. We have students literally missing school,” Merrill said.

People can take a one-month supply of menstrual products from a box similar to what the little library looks like.

Free Flow NM is currently looking for artists to make their pods look more vibrant and appealing. If you’re looking to learn even more about the nonprofit, click here.

