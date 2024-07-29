Local youth inspired by Mariah Duran’s Olympic appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Among the athletes competing Sunday, a New Mexico native kickflipped her way back to the Olympics.

Mariah Duran is now a two-time Olympic athlete. She competed in the skateboarding competition.

On Sunday, KOB 4 went back to her stomping grounds in Albuquerque to talk to her fellow skaters.

Dylan Savedra has been skateboarding for a long time. He says no matter how many falls he takes, he loves the sport.

“This is one of the only sports I’ve ever seen that requires full physical everything, down to mentality down to you always gotta get back up,” said Dylan Savedra, a local skateboarder. “I really love the way, not only the thrill, but the adrenaline too is phenomenal.”

This weekend, he says he’s rooting for New Mexico native Mariah Duran skating in Paris at the Olympics.

“She’s chill, she’s awesome. She’s a good-hearted person just like, all of her friends, her family I’m so proud of her representing New Mexico,” said Savedra. “I’m glad she is the one too, like I said she’s a kind-hearted person, she means well, she does well, she keeps that right foot forward.”

This is only the second time skateboarding is in the Olympics. The sport made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Duran competed in those games too, and she came in 13th.

For Dustin Gefazio, skateboarding is a way of life.

“It’s what I describe myself as, how I perceive myself out there as is just having fun that’s life,” said Dustin Gefazio, a local skater.

He’s also been following Duran’s career for years.

“Mariah Duran, Albuquerque, beach zone all day when it was beach zone, and I’m glad she made it that far just to see one of us from Albuquerque to go that far,” said Gefazio.

Duran competed Sunday morning in a qualifying heat, but didn’t rack up enough points to make it the final.

No matter the outcome, her hometown fan base is always ready to cheer her on, with or without a medal.

“It’s amazing it’s 505 all day. Mariah Duran what’s up, you made it we made it for us, you did it,” said Gefazio.