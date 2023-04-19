Locker 505 reels from another burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the fifth time since the start of 2020, the Locker 505 community clothing bank is reeling from a burglary at its building.

The clothing bank dealt with three break-ins in 2020 at its old location. A break-in happened last December at its current location – and now again early Sunday morning.

“Here we go again, what have they taken away from the kids now?” remarked Kim Kerschen, the executive director of Locker 505.

Kerschen found out about it after receiving an alarm system notification on her phone.

“I won’t tell you what I said, cause you can’t air it. Somebody broke into our backdoor using a crowbar. They destroyed some things, some racks and some other things, took clothing. Luckily, they didn’t go as far as they could have because of the alarm, thank goodness,” Kerschen said.

Kerschen says the burglaries are very disheartening. For the nonprofit, it’s going to cost them thousands of dollars to repair the damages, including replacing the stolen clothes.

“To lose that money in that way, instead of it going directly to the child, is very frustrating and very concerning. I cry every time. It just breaks my heart because you’re doing this to children and it’s a nonprofit,” Kerschen lamented.

Locker 505 has cameras at their location but they didn’t capture a clear view of the suspected burglary Sunday. However, they plan to add more security measures.