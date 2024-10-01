Los Lunas teen advances on ‘The Voice’

She received not one, not two, but three chair turns, from the coaches on the singing competition.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Not one, not two but three chair turns is what one 17-year-old from Los Lunas received during blind auditions Monday on “The Voice.”

Kamila Kiehne, from Los Lunas, is moving forward on the show after the auditions. Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé all asked Kamila to join their teams.

Kamila chose Michael Bublé to be her coach but she gave all of them a little piece of New Mexico — handmade bolo ties for the gentlemen and rings for the ladies.