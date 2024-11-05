Los Lunas teen competes on ‘The Voice’

A Los Lunas teenager will be channeling her inner pop star Monday night in the battle rounds on NBC's The Voice.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A Los Lunas teenager will be channeling her inner pop star Monday night in the battle rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.”

KOB 4 sat down with Kamila Kiehne as she gets to relive her performance with her biggest supporters by her side. New Mexico is answering.

“The support that I’ve gotten is just an immense amount,” said Kiehne.

Kiehne just turned 18 weeks after her debut on NBC’s “The Voice” in October. Now, the Los Lunas native moves to the battle round. The show released a tease on social media late last week.

“I was honestly, really proud of my performance this time. I wasn’t nervous at all. And today, like, I’m just excited to see it, like, on TV,” Kiehne said.

She says the national spotlight and access to a legendary mentor like Michael Bublé has taken some getting used to.

“It’s just kind of shocking to, like, think that I’m actually on his team, or like he’s my coach,” said Kiehne.

Kiehne is no stranger to the stage, she’s been a part of Legacy church’s worship team for years.

“Nothing else, for me, compares to singing at church. It’s just my favorite place to be,” Kiehne said.

She says her love for the church and that feeling of home has only grown in the past month.

“The support that I’ve gotten from everyone at that church is kind of insane. I mean, I was expecting support, but I wasn’t expecting that much support,” said Kiehne. “Not even from just them, but everyone in general, in New Mexico.”

Something she hopes will continue after the battle.

“Very crazy, but I feel very blessed,” said Kiehne.