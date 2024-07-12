Los Ranchos Art Market to celebrate lavender next 2 weekends

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is hosting an art market celebrating all things lavender. Organizers share more.

LOS RANCHOS de ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than the celebration of a New Mexico staple – lavender.

The Los Ranchos Art Market is celebrating lavender the next two Saturdays – July 13 and 20. There will be lavender jewelry, handmade gifts, artwork, pottery and more from artisans at the market. Growers will also be selling fresh lavender, garlic and other fruits and vegetables.

As a plus, there will be food – and you can bring your puppy dog on a leash. That’s what organizers had to say in the video above.