Love 4 Pets: June 25, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two friendly pals who want to make your home their home!

We’ll start with Buddy:

Buddy

Buddy is a very sociable 11-month-old pup who would love your full attention. He loves being around other dogs with lots of energy. Buddy is great ton walks and would be the perfect hiking buddy.

Next, we have Olivia:

Olivia

Olivia, as you can see, is a very happy, friendly and affectionate 1-year-old pup. She is polite to others, great on a leash and has tricks too!

Olivia will sit, as you can see, but only for a treat. She is sure to put a smile on your face.

Buddy and Olivia are available for adoption at Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.