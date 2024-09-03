Love 4 Pets up for adoption with Lorax, Heather and Pearl

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with Heather, Lorax and Pearl! Heather stopped by the studio with Cross My Paws Rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Lorax, Heather and Pearl! They are all up for adoption and want to make your home their home.

Lorax

Lorax, a 1-year-old blue merle Australian cattle dog mix. He is a sweet and loving boy who may be a little shy when you meet him at first but will open up to you as he gets to know you.

Meet Lorax at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Pearl

Pearl is a 1-year-old German shepherd mix who is well-mannered and loves attention. She likes to spend time at the pool and loves to play.

You can find Pearl at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Lastly, we have Heather. She is at Cross My Paws Rescue, and you can meet her in the video above!

If you’d like to meet Heather, you can call Cross My Paws at 615-477-6217 or go to their Facebook and Instagram pages.