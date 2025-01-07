Love 4 Pets with Gloria in-studio, Sal and Percey

Gloria is a 3-year-old pitbull who is looking to make your home her home!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Gloria in-studio from Pitties and Kitties Rescue and Sal and Percey from the City of Albuquerque shelters.

Gloria stopped by our studio to say hello – and you can meet her in the video above.

Here is Sal:

Sal is an eight-year-old brindle American pit bull terrier mix. Sal loves to do zoomies in the play yard and would make a wonderful walking or even hiking partner. He is very food-motivated, good on a leash and would love nothing more than to be your companion.

Next, we have Percey:

Percey is a four-year-old black Australian cattle dog mix and a bundle of joy! She is crate-trained, dog-friendly but not a fan of cats.

Percey is good on leash, loves puzzle toys and would make an awesome walking partner. She is on the small side and she is neither needy or demanding.

Meet Percey and Sal at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).