Love 4 Pets with Remy in-studio, Tinker and Greg

Every week, we show you pets ready for adoption at Albuquerque city shelters but we are also including a few New Mexico rescue organizations.

This week, Remy from A Barking Chance Animal Rescue stopped by with Danielle and Michelle from the rescue organization. Remy is a 1-year-old dog who would love to make your home their fur-ever home.

You can contact A Barking Chance on social media, at 505-750-0095 or at ABarkingChance@gmail.com.

Tinker and Greg would also love to make your acquaintance and become your best friend. Tinker is at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details) while Greg is at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Meet them all in the video above!