Lovelace Health System shares update on services following ransomware attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While some Lovelace services are still on hold, the hospital is making some progress and will be reopening more services Thursday.

Since Thanksgiving, Lovelace has had to divert paramedics to other area hospitals like UNMH and Presbyterian.

The ransomware attack targeted Lovelace’s parent company, Ardent Health Services. Ardent doesn’t know the extent of the attack and if any patient information is compromised.

On Wednesday, hospital officials announced they will start receiving patients again on Thursday at select clinics. On Nov. 30, these hospitals will start accepting patients once again – the Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center, the Lovelace Women’s Hospital, and the Lovelace Westside Hospital.

However, the Lovelace Medical Center, their ICUs, and any critical care patients will continue to be diverted to other hospitals.

Lovelace says they are constantly reassessing their capabilities. In the meantime, non-emergency procedures are still paused while they work to bring their system fully back online.

