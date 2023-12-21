Lovelace online portal goes live again after cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at Lovelace Health System say patients can now access its online portal again after a cyberattack last month.

Starting Thursday, patients can use the “MyChart” portal again to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view test results, pay bills and do other things.

When you log in, however, you will need to reset your password. Some of the features are also temporarily unavailable, such as video visits and access to financial statements.

“We are working diligently to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident,” Raschel Brennan, the director of marketing at Lovelace, said in a notice sent Thursday. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about their care or other clinical matters to contact their provider through MyChart or by phone.”

On Thanksgiving, Lovelace Health System officials detected a cyberattack. Further investigation revealed it was part of a larger nationwide ransomware attack targeting Ardent Health Services, its parent company. The attack took much of the Ardent network offline, including user access, corporate services, internet, and clinical programs.

Locally, Lovelace had to divert services to other area hospitals, such as Presbyterian and UNMH, and cancel or reschedule other services, such as doctor’s appointments.

Earlier this month, Lovelace was slowly getting back up to speed but still feeling the effects of the attack.

