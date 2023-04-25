Low-pressure system increases storm chances Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A low-pressure system is pushing through New Mexico and is increasing the chances we see dry thunderstorms Tuesday.
We’ll see high temperatures around average. There’ll be some rumbles of thunder but nothing too serious. If anything changes, we’ll keep you posted.
