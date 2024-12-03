Lucky Paws Adoption Center in the mall to close this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lucky Paws Adoption Center location at Coronado Center will close for good this weekend.

The Lucky Paws location in the mall will close Dec. 7, the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department announced Tuesday. The department cited “rising costs” that made the mall location unfeasible after being effective for many years.

While the longtime mall location is closing, the department is seeking input for a future “brick-and-mortar” Lucky Paws Adoption Center.

After Dec. 7, Lucky Paws will become “Mobile Lucky Paws.” Mobile Lucky Paws will partner with local businesses and organizations to host adoption events. If you’re a business owner or a community organization looking to host an adoption event through the mobile program, email sdvelasquez@cabq.gov for more information.

According to the department, the adoption fee is waived for all pets. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, vaccinations, a custom pet tag and a microchip. When you adopt a dog, you will also receive one day of free basic dog training.

To see the pets up for adoption, go to www.cabq.gov/pets.