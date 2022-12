The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake near Midland, Texas Friday evening.

It was felt as far away as Roswell, Hobbs, and Ruidoso in New Mexico.

Roswell Police spokesman Todd Wildermuth said dispatch received several calls about the quake.

Several earthquakes in west Texas last month were also felt in southern New Mexico.

