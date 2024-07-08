Major I-25 construction project to begin this week

A major construction project is beginning Monday on I-25. Here is what to know.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A major construction project is set to begin Monday on a busy stretch of Interstate 25 in northeast Albuquerque.

This will affect the Comanche and Montgomery exits. There will be continuous lane and shoulder closures. Drivers should anticipate delays.

It’s the first phase of a years-long project to widen the freeway and improve both bridges crossing I-25.

When crews complete the project, I-25 will have four lanes on each side all the way through northeast Albuquerque, instead of the current chokepoint at Montgomery.

The entire project is likely to wrap up in 2027.