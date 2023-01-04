Major road project underway in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The King Boulevard Expansion project has officially kicked off between Wilpett and Unser in Rio Rancho.

It doesn’t seem to be holding up traffic so far, but that could change when school starts back up.

“We’ll maintain traffic flow, there’ll be one lane open in each direction for traffic flow,” said Jacob Smith, project manager with Albuquerque Asphalt.

The city has big plans for the stretch of road, and the four-way intersection near the entrance of Northern Meadows and Cielo Azul Elementary. It all starts with sequence one of four.

“We’ll start with the widening of King Boulevard and we’ll work on their sidewalk on the south half of the job and bike trail on the north half of the job,” said Smith.

Then, crews will work on the inside lanes and eventually install a new mainline storm drain system and sewer line system.

“That will include concrete medians, turn lane, street lighting, as well as a new roundabout at King Boulevard and Wilpett,” Smith said.

Smith said he expects the entire project to take about nine months. Crews are currently in the first 48 hours.

“​​I was out there yesterday, and it seemed that traffic was still flowing at its regular pace. So no real impacts or increased volume and traffic flow,” said Smith.

Albuquerque Asphalt sent a note to Northern Meadows residents shortly before construction began, detailing the four sequences and encouraging them to reach out with any questions or concerns.

“The main challenges we’ll face will mainly be the construction of the roundabout, traffic flow through the intersection as we construct the roundabout, and then the installation of the new utilities,” said Smith.