Man accused in fatal Fourth of July carjacking to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A plea hearing is planned Monday for the man accused in a deadly Fourth of July carjacking in 2023.

U.S. Marshals arrested Juan Delarosa in October 2023. Police say Delarosa admitted to fatally shooting 61-year-old Alfonso Aguilar.

The shooting happened on July 4, 2023 during an attempted carjacking at the Luxury Inn on Central near the Downs Racetrack and Casino. Aguilar died four days later as a result of the shooting.

Less than two months later, police arrested 40-year-old Lacey Cormier and 28-year-old Joseph Griego for shoplifting. That’s when they connected the pair to the deadly carjacking.

Cormier and Griego are awaiting trial for their involvement in the case. Juan Delarosa is expected in court Monday morning.