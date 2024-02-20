Man accused of carjacking multiple people during police chase appears in court

For the first time, we're getting a look at the wild police chase that included multiple stolen cars. The man behind it all was in court again Monday morning.

Police say David Crespin carjacked multiple people along the way while he tried to escape from officers.

Video shows the more than hourlong car pursuit allegedly led law enforcement on in January.

APD and New Mexico State Police officers were on this pursuit.

Police say it started with Crespin driving a stolen car in the wrong direction on Central.

Court documents say Crespin then carjacked another person and kept trying to escape police.

Crespin made it to Edgewood where police say he carjacked a second person and got away in a third stolen car.

A victim says Crespin told him he was being chased and threw him out of the car.

After the second carjacking, NMSP dash cam shows officers trying to follow him into the hills out by the Black Mesa Casino in Los Algodones.

After several officers chased Crespin through the hills, the video shows them getting out on foot to look for him after the stolen car got stuck in the sand.

Eventually, state police took him into custody.

Crespin is facing a long list of charges, including robbery, property damage and aggravated fleeing.

In court Monday, he entered a not guilty plea and requested a speedy trial.

This is nowhere near the first time Crespin has had a run-in with the law. He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009.

He will stay in jail until his next court date.

