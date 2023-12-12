Man accused of fatally shooting friend to remain behind bars

On Monday, a judge agreed with prosecutors that Noah Rodriguez is a danger to the community on all fronts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man accused of killing his friend during a fight will stay behind bars.

On Monday, a judge agreed with prosecutors that Noah Rodriguez is a danger to the community on all fronts.

Police say Rodriguez got into an argument over a girl with his friend, Darien Earl, at a westside home.

It quickly escalated when the suspect shot and killed his friend.

Rodriguez is facing an open count of murder and is also accused of tampering with the crime scene to make it look like self-defense.

MORE: