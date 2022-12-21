Man arrested, accused of a homicide in Curry County

CLOVIS, N.M. — One of four persons of interest in a homicide case in Curry County has been arrested for his alleged role in the crime.

Cesar Rascon Chacon, 23, was arrested and charged by police for the shooting death of 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez. Curry County deputies found Martinez fatally shot in a field near Clovis, just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Four persons of interest were subsequently sought by the sheriff’s office. Three of them, including Rascon Chacon, have been located but police are still looking for 46-year-old Eduardo Blanco, Eastern New Mexico News reported, and more arrests could still be made.

If you have any information regarding these people or where they are, call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.