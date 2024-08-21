Man arrested after breaking into La Mesa Elementary School

School drop off looked a little different for parents at La Mesa Elementary School in northeast Albuquerque Monday.

Parents say they saw a man getting escorted out by Albuquerque police officers after he was found barricaded in a classroom.

“It should have been treated as a major event, and the consequences should have followed,” said a concerned parent.

One parent KOB 4 spoke to says he feels like APS police didn’t do enough to prevent this.

In a statement, APS Police Chief Steve Gallegos said a window was broken on Sunday and APS officers were alerted after an alarm went off.

Officers didn’t find anyone inside the school Sunday. They came back Monday after they were called about a trespasser. But the parent says officers didn’t thoroughly check the school and that’s how teachers found Tazzy Mora barricaded in a pre-K classroom, seemingly on drugs.

According to court documents, Mora admitted to breaking in and stealing food before hiding in one of the classrooms.

Parents say they got a letter after school let out Monday. It says the school was professionally sanitized and students and staff were given another room for the day.

But the parent says he’s angry they weren’t notified right way.

“It is so upsetting, and we still don’t feel like we’re getting any type of answers we’re looking for. It is one of those things to where I don’t want APS to downplay the severity of this. This is a huge issue.”

He says APS police didn’t take the incident seriously enough, and says there needs to be major changes.

“If they learn from this, and they truly put a plan in place to where, if there’s a break-in, number one, the APS police have to go in and search every single closet, every classroom, every storage locker and every bathroom stall,”

Mora is charged with burglary. He was expected to appear in court Tuesday but refused to show up.