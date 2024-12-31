Man arrested for allegedly shooting liquor store employee

A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a liquor store employee. in southwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a liquor store employee in southwest Albuquerque.

Police say Kevin Metcalf was stealing alcohol from El Rey Liquors when an employee tried to stop him. That employee told police Metcalf then shot him in the leg.

Nearby officers say they heard the shot and saw a vehicle speed off. They pulled over that vehicle and Metcalf was in the passenger seat, matching the suspect’s description.

Metcalf is facing multiple charges.