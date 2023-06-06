Man arrested for third DWI appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man who just last week was told by a judge he couldn’t consume alcohol was back in court again. This time, he was charged with causing a deadly DWI crash.

Police say Jonathan Lujan drove drunk and crashed into a family’s car on I-25 near the Isleta Pueblo Saturday night.

66-year-old Hector Beltran was killed. Beltran’s two passengers, a 39-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, were both taken to the hospital.

This is Lujan’s third DWI arrest, and his second DWI in the last two months.

He’s facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.