Man arrested in murder of 11-year-old boy released ahead of trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the three suspects arrested in the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas is getting released from jail ahead of trial.

The district attorney’s office had asked a judge to hold 26-year-old Daniel Gomez in jail until trial.

However, during the hearing Tuesday, a prosecutor announced they were withdrawing that request because it appears Gomez did not have an active role in the shooting that killed Froylan and seriously injured his cousin Tatiana.

Instead, prosecutors asked for conditions of release.

With that, Judge Clara Moran agreed to release Gomez on an ankle monitor. Gomez isn’t allowed to communicate with the other suspects or victims, or possess drugs or guns.

The other two suspects, 22-year-old Jose Romero and 21-year-old Nathen Garley, are being held in jail until trial.