Man charged for shooting Sunland Park police officer
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a man wounded a Sunland Park police officer and shot at multiple homes in a neighborhood Saturday.
Around 2:30 p.m., State Police received a call about an officer firing their gun during a call to the 5800 block of Megan Street.
Investigators found, around midday Saturday, a suspect wore a bulletproof vest and a helmet while threatening his wife with a gun. Dispatch received a call about this and officers responded.
Upon arrival, officers said the suspect fired shots and struck one of them twice. Then, after a brief standoff, the suspect reportedly took off his gear, exited the home and surrendered.
Emergency personnel took the officer to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they freed his wife and children who were hiding for safety.
Investigators discovered four homes and multiple vehicles in the neighborhood, including a Sunland Park police vehicle, were struck during the shooting.
Police arrested and charged the suspect, 33-year-old Tony Gomez, of Saint Theresa, N.M., with:
- Attempted murder
- 3 counts of child abuse
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- 7 counts of shooting at a home/motor vehicle
- Criminal damage to property
- Negligent use of a deadly weapon
In late February, Sunland Park police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on them.
MORE: NMSP: Suspect dead after Sunland Park police shooting
No further updates are available at this time. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.