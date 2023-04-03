Man charged for shooting Sunland Park police officer

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a man wounded a Sunland Park police officer and shot at multiple homes in a neighborhood Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., State Police received a call about an officer firing their gun during a call to the 5800 block of Megan Street.

Investigators found, around midday Saturday, a suspect wore a bulletproof vest and a helmet while threatening his wife with a gun. Dispatch received a call about this and officers responded.

Upon arrival, officers said the suspect fired shots and struck one of them twice. Then, after a brief standoff, the suspect reportedly took off his gear, exited the home and surrendered.

Emergency personnel took the officer to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they freed his wife and children who were hiding for safety.

Investigators discovered four homes and multiple vehicles in the neighborhood, including a Sunland Park police vehicle, were struck during the shooting.

Police arrested and charged the suspect, 33-year-old Tony Gomez, of Saint Theresa, N.M., with:

Attempted murder

3 counts of child abuse

Kidnapping

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

7 counts of shooting at a home/motor vehicle

Criminal damage to property

Negligent use of a deadly weapon

In late February, Sunland Park police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on them.

