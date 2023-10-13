Man charged in Oñate protest shooting to remain in jail ahead of trial

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — The alleged Oñate rally shooter, 23-year-old Ryan Martinez, appeared in court Friday for the first in-person hearing in this case.

A judge ruled there is probable cause for the case to go to trial. Martinez is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors claimed that Martinez admitted to the shooting, and court documents show that Martinez was also the focus of a federal investigation due to some threatening tweets toward the federal government in 2020.

Multiple people provided testimony Friday, including eyewitnesses, responding officers, and investigators. They described the events that led up to the shooting and the chaotic scene that followed – a car chase through Española that ended in Pojoaque.

The judge ruled Friday that Martinez will stay in jail until trial. He found there were no conditions of release that would keep the community safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

Sighs of relief in the Rio Arriba County Court house as the judge ruled Ryan Martinez will stay in jail until trial. He found there were no conditions of release that would keep the community safe. pic.twitter.com/1T8fm19jQQ — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) October 13, 2023

The judge has ruled there is probable cause for the case to go to trial with the two charges of attempted murder in the 1st degree and aggravated assault.



We are now starting the detention hearing to decide if Martinez should stay in jail until trial. https://t.co/TYoEyWkOsC — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) October 13, 2023

The alleged Oñate shooter Ryan Martinez is in court today for a detention hearing. This is the first in person hearing for this case. It is a packed room today for the Rio Arriba courthouse. pic.twitter.com/DqekTDyeBr — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) October 13, 2023