Man convicted of murder arrested again for deadly car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A convicted murderer is spending Christmas behind bars for allegedly killing a woman with his car.

Police say Kalani Hodges has been connected to investigations that have left victims blind, paralyzed, and shot to death.

Hodges was convicted of murder for shooting and killing Adrian Martinez, but sentenced as a juvenile.

In 2022, Hodges was released. While he was out, police say Hodges had another serious run-in with the law.

On Halloween weekend in 2023, police say he was driving drunk when he crashed into 71-year-old Nena Johnson’s vehicle.

Police say that data retrieved from Hodge’s car shows he was going over 90 mph an hour when he crashed into Johnson, killing her.

Prosecutors want him held until trial.

