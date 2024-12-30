Man convicted of murder to appear in court for deadly drunk driving crash

By KOB

The man who murdered someone as a teen will be back in court for allegedly driving drunk and killing a woman.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man who murdered someone as a teen will be back in court for allegedly driving drunk and killing a woman.  

Police say on Halloween weekend in 2023 Kalani Hodges was driving drunk and going over 90 mph when he crashed into 71-year-old Nena Johnson’s vehicle, killing her.

Hodges was sentenced as a teen for shooting and killing Adrian Martinez back in 2018. He was released in 2022.

On Monday, a judge will decide whether or not to keep him in jail until his trial on the new case.