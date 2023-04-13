Man faces sentencing for killing man with tree branch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge will sentence a man who pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge for a 2021 killing in southeast Albuquerque.

In February, Keith Bird pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for allegedly admitting to killing a man during November 2021 dispute. Bird reportedly bought alcohol, drank with friends near Central and Girard, then started fighting a man in a nearby alley.

Investigators found Bird beat a man to death with a tree branch and his fists. Police originally charged him with murder but changed the charge to third-degree felony voluntary manslaughter.

Bird faces six years’ imprisonment, two years of parole and up to a $15,000 fine. Judge Lucy Solimon will sentence him during a 1:30 p.m. hearing Thursday.

