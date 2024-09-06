Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a man dead early Friday morning on the east side of Los Alamos.

Police responded around 5:16 a.m. Friday to a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash on New Mexico Highway 502, near Camino Entrada.

Medics took a 22-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man to the Los Alamos Medical Center. While doctors treated the woman for minor injuries, the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Los Alamos police are still investigating this crash. They issued this statement on the crash:

“The Los Alamos Police Department sends our condolences to the families and all those affected by the accident. We ask that all commuters continue to obey traffic safety laws and exercise caution while traveling,”