Man sentenced for shooting at APD helicopter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was sentenced Wednesday for firing shots at an Albuquerque police helicopter in March after reportedly pleading guilty to his charges.

A judge sentenced Ryan Kolpin to a maximum of three years in the state Department of Corrections. Kolpin reportedly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a police officer with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a firearm.

According to APD, Ryan Kolpin shot at the helicopter from his balcony along Espanola Street. Police said the pilot had to maneuver to avoid getting hit.

