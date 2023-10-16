Man sentenced for shooting dog and killing owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Earlier this year, Xavier Marquez pleaded guilty to shooting a dog and killing his owner.

In September 2021, Marquez reportedly shot Shawn Lynch in the head and his dog in the thigh. A criminal complaint indicates this happened during a confrontation that ensued as they were walking down Kentucky Street in southeast Albuquerque.

Lynch died six days later. Police arrested Marquez in Gallup in October 2021.

A judge sentenced Marquez to 17 years on Monday, as per the plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and extreme cruelty to animals.

Marquez is also charged with killing a man at northwest Albuquerque motel in July 2021.