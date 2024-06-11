Man sentenced to life for killing Calvary Church security guard

The man convicted for killing a church security guard in 2022 learned his fate Monday. A judge gave Marc Ward a life sentence – which is 30 years in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man convicted for killing a church security guard in 2022 learned his fate Monday. A judge gave Marc Ward a life sentence – which is 30 years in New Mexico.

In March, a jury found Ward guilty of murdering 61-year-old Daniel Bourne.

Prosecutors say Ward hit Bourne in the parking lot of Calvary Church before dragging his body into an arroyo.

Judge David Murphy also ordered five years of parole after his release.