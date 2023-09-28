Man shot at protest over Juan de Oñate statue in Española

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A man was shot at a protest over a controversial Juan de Oñate statue Thursday in Española.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday near the Rio Arriba County Clerk’s Office.

One group was celebrating the postponement of the rededication of the Oñate statue and a smaller group was standing by, arguing their culture and history were being ignored. For the most part, they stayed separate, until one individual jumped a wall and ran toward the protesters.

Video shows the Oñate protesters trying to tackle the man – later identified as Ryan Martinez – as he ran toward the group. The protesters ripped off his “Make America Great Again” hat as he jumped back over the wall – firing one shot that hit a protester.

Witnesses said Martinez drove away in a white Tesla. They also said he was a known online troll who often riled up crowds at protests.

Medics arrived about 10 minutes later and took the victim who was shot. Friends of the victim say he was airlifted to Albuquerque, where he is still receiving medical care.

New Mexico State Police confirmed Martinez was arrested a short time later. Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia arrested the suspect with the aid of the Pojoaque police.

KOB 4 reached out to the chair of the Rio Arriba County Commission, Alex Naranjo, who is a big proponent of rededicating the statue. We asked if he still wants the Oñate statue put up in front of the clerk’s office.

“If it was up to me, that statue would go back up – when? I don’t know,” Naranjo said. “But the fact of the matter is, I’m not going to melt that statue just to satisfy two or three individuals that are not even from this reality.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.

The Rio Arriba clerks office is now a crime scene after a native man was shot by a counter protester wearing a MAGA hat. No word yet from officials on the victims condition or the suspect’s wearabouts pic.twitter.com/6nCbPfBRnJ — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) September 28, 2023

The red nation has been camping out at the Rio Arriba county building over night and today they are celebrating that the county has postponed erecting the Oñate statue. But a small group of counter protesters is standing by saying their culture and history is being ignored. pic.twitter.com/LaBxsFfcnn — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) September 28, 2023

MORE: