Man who killed Kirtland AFB airman in drunk driving crash sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who hit and killed a Kirtland Air Force Base airman in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday.

In April, Mohammad Hassani took a plea deal in the case – admitting to driving high and drunk in November 2020 and crashing into 28-year-old Sgt. D’Andrea Smith. The deadly crash was at Eubank and Chico.

Smith’s mother, Lisa, was at the sentencing Friday and while addressing the court, she showed pictures of her daughter to Hassani.

“I know that this can’t be easy for you either, or at least I hope not, I hope you think of this and my daughter for the rest of your days,” Lisa told Hassani.

Hassani also addressed the family.

“I’d like to give my condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Smith and the family and loved ones,” Hassani said. “I understand my actions that happened that night… I want to take that responsibility.”

Judge Bruce Fox gave Hassani the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide – 15 years – but suspended all but four years.