McCall’s Farm shares what’s new with Pumpkin Patch and Haunted Farm

The beloved fall attraction will continue its season this weekend.

MORIARTY, N.M. — We all have our fall traditions and there are some must-visit places, like McCall’s Pumpkin Patch and Haunted Farm in Moriarty.

The season is underway at McCall’s Farm. Their first days were Sept. 21-22 for the Pumpkin Patch. The patch is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, with the final day of operations being Oct. 27. They’re also open Noon to 6 p.m. each Friday in October.

New to the fall staple this year is the combine slide, the roller bowler, skee ball and their two new baby doll sheep. There are also the classics, like the corn maze, pumpkin picking, the candy cannon, the Pumpkin Express, a pedal kart track, hayrides and more.

The real scary stuff – the Haunted Farm – starts this weekend. It is open from 7 p.m. to midnight each Friday and Saturday now until the weekend before Halloween:

Sept. 27-28

Oct. 4-5

Oct. 11-12

Oct. 18-19

Oct. 25-26

We stopped by McCall’s Farm to get a preview of the season in the video above.