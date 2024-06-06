McKinley County DA Martin wins primary amid scrutiny

Residents in McKinley County voted Tuesday to reelect District Attorney Bernadine Martin, who has been the subject of several 4 Investigates reports.

GALLUP, N.M. — Residents in McKinley County voted Tuesday to reelect District Attorney Bernadine Martin, who has been the subject of several 4 Investigates reports.

Martin won her primary over Democrat challenger Grant Birtcher. Fewer than a thousand votes separated the two candidates, but that’s more than enough for Martin to advance and likely keep her job.

KOB 4 spoke with Martin Wednesday morning on the phone. She was adamant about not going on camera.

She avoided 4 Investigates before when we tried to get answers about two vehicular homicide cases. One of those cases is still a sore sport for the district attorney. She won’t answer any questions about Paramveer Singh – the truck driver who rear-ended an SUV at 60 mph, killing Kim Cloud and Mike Rathbun on I-40 in 2020.

Cloud’s son, Dan McCormick, has been wholly unsatisfied with Martin for not prosecuting this case.

“For my part, I live in Arizona, like this shouldn’t effect me in any way again,” McCormick said. “But I feel really bad for the people of McKinley County because there will be more accidents, there will be more violent crime, homicides, domestic abuse, who knows what? And they will go to her desk and they will sit there and nothing will happen.”

Since 4 Investigates highlighted the case, the attorney general picked it up – finally getting Martin to agree to let them prosecute. The New Mexico Department of Justice said they’re not handing it back.

“Regardless of the results of the upcoming general election, the case will remain with the New Mexico Department of Justice as we pursue justice for the McCormicks,” said Lauren Rodriguez with the NMDOJ.

Singh was expected to be in court this week, but he was a no-show and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

Another case that 4 Investigates highlighted was the case against Timothy Martine, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for a reckless driving crash. Martin said she is still ultimately responsible for this case, even though she’s hired a special prosecutor to take the lead on it.

Staffing her office with prosecutors has proven to be difficult. Martin told KOB 4 this morning it’s her goal to hire more prosecutors, but she admits that’s a challenge in rural parts of the state and she doesn’t if that office has ever been fully staffed.

Martin had this to say to the people of McKinley County:

“I appreciate their confidence. I appreciate, obviously, their vote. And them knowing that my true intent is to serve the county and get justice for victims and the community.”

With no clear challenger in the general, barring something unforeseen, it appears it will be Martin’s job to hold criminals accountable for the next four years. Just a few months ago, lawmakers threatened to force her to accept help from other district attorneys if she can’t make those hires.