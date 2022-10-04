MDC officers found not guilty in inmate’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two Metropolitan Detention Center correctional officers were found not guilty of charges stemming from an inmate’s death.

Officers Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval were each charged with involuntary manslaughter after they were accused of the death of inmate Vicente Villela in 2019. They were each found not guilty Tuesday.

The trial began last Tuesday and closing arguments were heard Monday.

