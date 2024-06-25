Metro officials seek public input on the use of opioid settlement funds

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County and City of Albuquerque officials will host town halls and listening sessions on using nearly $51 million in opioid settlement funds.

A series of town halls will happen in the five Bernalillo County Commission Districts. Listening sessions will also take place. These events will inform the development of a strategic plan for investing the county and city’s settlement funds.

Some of the key goals are to listen to people and what they believe can be done to improve the current response to drug use, including programs. Officials say they want to further community engagement and relationships with people, especially those who are affected by the overdose crisis. They want to understand how opioid use has affected them and communities as a whole.

Officials say they also want to loop community members into the planning process so they can develop an effective plan to equitably reduce overdoses, give leaders a better sense of what is going on in the community and best use the funds.

Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have received around $23.1 million and $27.6 million, respectively, officials said Tuesday.

Here is when those town hall meetings will take place:

Tuesday, July 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center

Host: Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada (District 2)

Wednesday, July 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 4th St NW #2125

Hosts: Commissioner Walt Benson (District 4) and City Councilor Louis Sanchez (District 1)

Thursday, July 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center.

Hosts: Commissioner Eric Olivas (District 5) and Councilors Tammy Fiebelkorn (District 7) and Renee Grout (District 9)

Wednesday, July 31 from 5-8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Baca Library.

Host: Commissioner Barbara Baca (District 1)

Saturday, Aug. 3, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the International District Library.

Host: Commissioner Adriann Barboa (District 3)