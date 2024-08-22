MLB Home Run Derby X coming to Albuquerque this weekend

Get ready for some dingers at Isotopes Park this weekend for the MLB Home Run Derby X. Forest Stulting stopped by with one of the locals who will be taking part in this.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The MLB Home Run Derby X is coming to Isotopes Park in Albuquerque this weekend and it features some local stars with bigger stars.

Two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez, Lobo Andrea Howard and others will all take to the field Friday night.

Among the others is Rob Stratton, a former first-round MLB Draft pick by the Mets in 1996 who lays claim to 197 home runs in 11 Minor League season, including 32 with the Isotopes in 2003.

Stratton stopped by with Forest Stulting to talk about the event.

