Money for spay and neuter services on hold due to lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico is one step closer to stemming the growth of homeless and sheltered pets.

There are millions of dollars for spay and neuter services tied up in a fund, waiting to go to rescues and shelters. But there’s one big hurdle left to jump before that money’s available.

“It is an issue, the population problem. It needs to be addressed,” said Dr. Lawrence Young, chairman of the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine.

Young’s stance on New Mexico’s pet overpopulation is clear.

“The sad reality in the small communities are that there are times you just get overrun,” said Young.

Young is also a practicing vet in Artesia. When the local shelter is overcrowded, he’s responsible for helping with population control.

“It greatly affects my business. Now there are days it’s not bad, there are weeks it’s not bad. But there are weeks that it’s not the fun part of my job,” said Young.

Young knows there’s a multi-million dollar solution to that problem, but he can’t access it. There’s more than $2 million sitting in a fund for statewide spay and neuter services, but that money is tied up in a 2020 lawsuit.

“It’s just sitting there waiting,” Young said.

A group of five organizations sued the state and the governor over Senate Bill 57. The law established an annual fee on each registered pet food product in New Mexico to go into a fund for spay and neuter services.

The organizations — including the Pet Food Institute — say the fees are a tax, and it’s unconstitutional.

“If it goes with the state, then we immediately start applications and getting things taken care of,” said Young.

In the meantime, the board passed a set of rules for disbursing the funds. Young says that’s an important step in the process, regardless of the outcome in court.

“If you ask every board member, and we could say ‘By December 25, everybody’s getting a Christmas present, so they can start this January 1.’ We would say, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it,’” said Young.

He says the reality is rescues and shelters will head into the new year without any extra assistance.

“I would hope within a couple of months, it’ll be wrapped up,” said Young.