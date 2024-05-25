More evacuations issued for Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso Saturday

More evacuations have been issued for the Blue 2 Fire that has burned about 3,300 acres near Ruidoso.

RUIDOSO, N.M. — More evacuations have been issued Saturday for the Blue 2 Fire that has burned about 3,300 acres near Ruidoso.

READY – Bonito Lake, Forest Road 127A, Forest 107, and 108 have been evacuated. Villa Madonna needs to evacuate immediately. Residents of Highway 127A are also evacuating.

SET – Sun Valley and Sierra Vista are on SET status and should be prepared to evacuate if needed.

GO – Angus is on READY status.

The evacuation shelter is at the County Fairgrounds at Capitan. The Ready, Set, Go! guide is available here.

The Lincoln County Fire Service is sharing evacuation updates here.

Officials believe the fire started due a lightning strike last Friday, May 17.